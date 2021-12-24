Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.39. Murphy Oil posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 644.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

