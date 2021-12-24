MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Up 2.4%

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.31 ($0.03). 2,634,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,528,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

About MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC)

MyHealthChecked Plc, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers myLotus, a dual purpose monitoring system that allows both ovulation (LH) and pregnancy (hCG) testing.

