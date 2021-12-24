Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $405,767.89.

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $232,520.88.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $156,995.01.

NTRA opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.16. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.