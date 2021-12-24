National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.63. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $117.87.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 89.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 528.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.