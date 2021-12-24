National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.63. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $117.87.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%.
About National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
