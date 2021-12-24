Navalign LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.16 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

