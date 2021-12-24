Navalign LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Square by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $167.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.75.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

