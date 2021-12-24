Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

