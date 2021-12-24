Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,670 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,027.0% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 211,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter.

FIDU opened at $55.35 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

