Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 444 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLD opened at $275.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.01. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $178.03 and a 1 year high of $284.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

