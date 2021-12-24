Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 108,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 258,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

