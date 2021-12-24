Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 30.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 222.3% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

WHR opened at $227.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.18.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

