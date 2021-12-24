Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.86

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.86 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 67.55 ($0.89). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), with a volume of 245,727 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.10 million and a P/E ratio of 115.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Netcall’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

