NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.89.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 393.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.