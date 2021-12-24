New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 671,376 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

