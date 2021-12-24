New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482,497 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $29,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LSXMK stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

