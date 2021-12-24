New South Capital Management Inc. Invests $16.63 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 428,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,628,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

