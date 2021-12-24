New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,735 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $38,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,873,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.25.

NYSE:SWK opened at $182.20 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

