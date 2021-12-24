New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 107,429 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,429 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Ares Capital worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

