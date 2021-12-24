New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 175,817 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,817 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 2.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of FMC worth $65,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.