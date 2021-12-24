New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 424,689 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,689 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $54,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 436,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,130,000 after buying an additional 61,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 559,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,986,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

