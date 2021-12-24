New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 145,058 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145,058 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $96,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.68.

Shares of EFX opened at $287.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

