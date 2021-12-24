New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,534 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,534 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Allstate worth $82,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

ALL opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.16. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.