New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Colfax by 38.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Colfax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Colfax stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

