Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 222,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Newmont stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.53. 6,113,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548,459. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

