NexWave Capital Partners LLC Acquires 47,335 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 9.7% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 745.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2,653.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. 4,531,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,450. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

