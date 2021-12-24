NexWave Capital Partners LLC Invests $290,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 948.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,136,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,423. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.53.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

