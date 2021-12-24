NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,444 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.