Ninety One UK Ltd Has $5.71 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,784.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,305.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,103.89. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,885.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

