Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 19,326 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.49% of Helmerich & Payne worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $24.75 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

