Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27,525.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 280,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,431. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

