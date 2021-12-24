Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.77. 5,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 284,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Nkarta by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nkarta by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nkarta by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

