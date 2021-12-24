Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 111,463 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,463 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average of $159.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.