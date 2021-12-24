Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 55,243 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of CDW worth $22,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $202.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.57. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

