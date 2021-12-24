Nordea Investment Management AB Has $29.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,993 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.22% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $29,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

