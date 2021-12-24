Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 128,577 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.57% of Atkore worth $23,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atkore by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ATKR opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.44. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

