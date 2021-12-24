Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 735,972 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 182.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,972 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.00% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $26,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,339,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SFM opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.