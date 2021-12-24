Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 804,548 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,548 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Medical Properties Trust worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.