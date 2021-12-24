NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($46.91).

NOEJ stock opened at €33.86 ($38.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.31 and a 200-day moving average of €39.85. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €31.92 ($35.87) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($55.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

