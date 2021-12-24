NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($46.91).

NOEJ stock opened at €33.86 ($38.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.31 and a 200-day moving average of €39.85. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €31.92 ($35.87) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($55.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

