Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $108.43 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

