NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will announce earnings per share of ($1.93) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.96). NRG Energy posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 264.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $12.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,730. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 133.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 66.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

