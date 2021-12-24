NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.