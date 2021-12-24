Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.23. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $77,302,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $27,290,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $10,114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,140,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

