Nvwm LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $79,682,172.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

