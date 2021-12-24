Nvwm LLC Acquires 976 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.03. 18,419,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,467,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

