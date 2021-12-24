Nvwm LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. 5,640,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,623. The company has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $161.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

