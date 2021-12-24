Nvwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.01. 7,758,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

