Nvwm LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Sonoco Products accounts for about 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

