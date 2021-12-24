Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $614,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.64. 1,655,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.