Nvwm LLC Sells 18 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $648.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,224. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

