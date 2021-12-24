Nwam LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nwam LLC owned 0.27% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,548,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.58. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $248.09.

